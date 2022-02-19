The Kerala government has aimed to create over 15,000 startups and 2,00,000 jobs in emerging technologies in the next five years, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Speaking during the inauguration of the third edition of the 'Huddle Global 2022', organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Vijayan said that the state has plans to set up an emerging technology startup hub in Thiruvananthapuram, on the line of the facility in Kochi.

The CM also opened the first Fintech Accelerator and Finishing School in the State on the sidelines of the two-day big-ticket conclave.

“Startups being the future of the country, Kerala is committed to providing the right ecosystem. Our startups have raised ₹3,200 crore as equity investments since 2015," he said.

"Along with startup infrastructure in the Technology Innovation Zone, Kochi, the government is considering a similar campus in Thiruvananthapuram to focus on emerging technologies," added Vijayan.

He stated that the Startup India ranking places Kerala as one of the top Indian States for a startup environment.

Vijayan said various government initiatives such as IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres for colleges), YIP (Young Innovators Programme), programmes for incubation and acceleration, corporate innovation and so on have made Kerala the best place to start and grow enterprises.

Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeev, in his presidential address at the meet, said Kerala has built a unique model to nurture startups from ideation to the scale-up stage.

“KSUM is dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship to strengthen the startup community in the State as well as across the nation. The goal of Huddle Global is to create an environment where the passion meets the purpose to learn, network, bridge the gap between business, expose potential and see actual result," he added.

