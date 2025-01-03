Religious leaders in Kerala have initiated a debate on abolishing shirtless entry into temples, labeling it a social evil. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's endorsement of the ban has drawn criticism from BJP and Congress, intensifying the political discourse around the issue.

Prominent religious figures in Kerala sparked debate this week after calling for the abolition of shirtless entry into temples. The discussion has also taken a political turn with the BJP and Congress lambasting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for endorsing a ban.

Discussion about the practice started earlier this week as Swami Satchidananda — head of the renowned Sivagiri Mutt — dubbed it a social evil. The monk also called for the practice to be abolished while addressing the Sivagiri Pilgrimage conference on Tuesday. The remark also prompted an endorsement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — sparking a heated a political debate.

"A representative of a Devaswom Board met me today. They said they were going to take that decision. I said it is good...a very good suggestion," the CM told reporters on on Wednesday.

Kerala has five major Devaswoms — Guruvayur, Travancore, Malabar, Cochin, and Koodalmanikyam — collectively managing nearly 3,000 temples.

What do religious groups in Kerala say? The matter appears to have left Hindu groups divided while others insisted that such issues should not create division within the community.

Meanwhile Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair added that the government should not interfere with the customs and practices in temples. His remarks have found favour with several groups including the Kerala Yogakshema Sabha.

“Christians and Muslims also have their customs. Does the Chief Minister or the Sivagiri Mutt have the courage to criticise them? The Chief Minister should not have supported this. Every temple has its rituals and customs, which should be respected and adhered to accordingly," Nair added.

Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prashanth insisted that a decision could not be taken without a healthy discussion on whether a change was actually needed.

Vellappally Nateshan — from the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana — reiterated calls for unity within the Hindu community on Friday. (SNDP) Yogam general secretary on Friday said the row over the custom of male devotees removing shirts before entering temples should not affect unity of Hindus.