The Kerala government has decided to further ease the Covid-19 restrictions, reported PTI on Tuesday.

As per the news agency, the state has asked schools and colleges to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50% attendance.

Further, it is also considering increasing the number of pilgrims for the religious festivals, including the Aluva Sivarathri, Attukal Pongala and Maraman conventions.

The decisions came during a Covid-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The evaluation meeting has instructed the health department to start a post-Covid registry to record the post-Covid symptoms and other health details. Post-Covid clinics have been opened and a state-level nodal officer has been appointed," read a release by the CM's office.

With active Covid-19 cases in Kerala starting to show a decline, the state government had on Friday decided to start offline classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 and college students from 7 February.

Classes for children studying in standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will resume from 14 February.

Covid situation in state

Kerala reported 29,471 fresh infections on Tuesday which raised the Covid-19 caseload to 63,23,378.

The southern state had reported 22,524 cases on Monday.

District-level restrictions

The government has decided to continue with the district-level categorisation for restrictions, which are imposed on the basis of the number of Covid-affected people admitted to hospitals.

Under it, the disaster management authority can divide the districts into three groups – A, B and C.

Currently, only the Kollam district is in the C category – where there will be stringent restrictions. While Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts are in the B category, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are in the A category.

Kasaragod does not fall under any such categories. In districts falling under the A category, social, cultural, religious, political and public events, weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people.

No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in the C category districts.

With inputs from agencies.

