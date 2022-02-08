Kerala to further ease Covid-19 curbs. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kerala has asked schools and colleges to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50% attendance
The Kerala government has decided to further ease the Covid-19 restrictions, reported PTI on Tuesday.
As per the news agency, the state has asked schools and colleges to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50% attendance.
Further, it is also considering increasing the number of pilgrims for the religious festivals, including the Aluva Sivarathri, Attukal Pongala and Maraman conventions.
The decisions came during a Covid-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
"The evaluation meeting has instructed the health department to start a post-Covid registry to record the post-Covid symptoms and other health details. Post-Covid clinics have been opened and a state-level nodal officer has been appointed," read a release by the CM's office.
With active Covid-19 cases in Kerala starting to show a decline, the state government had on Friday decided to start offline classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 and college students from 7 February.
Classes for children studying in standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will resume from 14 February.
Kerala reported 29,471 fresh infections on Tuesday which raised the Covid-19 caseload to 63,23,378.
The southern state had reported 22,524 cases on Monday.
District-level restrictions
The government has decided to continue with the district-level categorisation for restrictions, which are imposed on the basis of the number of Covid-affected people admitted to hospitals.
Under it, the disaster management authority can divide the districts into three groups – A, B and C.
Currently, only the Kollam district is in the C category – where there will be stringent restrictions. While Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts are in the B category, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are in the A category.
Kasaragod does not fall under any such categories. In districts falling under the A category, social, cultural, religious, political and public events, weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people.
No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.
Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in the C category districts.
With inputs from agencies.
