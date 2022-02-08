Kerala to further ease Covid-19 curbs. Details here

Currently, only the Kollam district is in the C category – where there will be stringent restrictions. While Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts are in the B category, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are in the A category.