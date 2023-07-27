Kerala to get second Vande Bharat train soon, will operate on Kasaragod- Thiruvananthapuram route2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Indian Railways to introduce another Vande Bharat Express in Kerala soon, according to BJP state president K Surendran. The new train will run from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, addressing the state's travel issues. Gratitude expressed to PM Modi and Railway Minister.
Indian Railways will soon introduce one more Vande Bharat Express in Kerala , said BJP state president K Surendran. Surendran said an assurance in this regard has been received from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×