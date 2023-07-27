Indian Railways will soon introduce one more Vande Bharat Express in Kerala , said BJP state president K Surendran. Surendran said an assurance in this regard has been received from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

The new Vande Bharat train will run from northern Kasaragod to southern Thiruvananthapuram, said Surendran after meeting Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

He said the Vande Bharat train was widely accepted by the people, and the introduction of one more train service would help in solving the state's travel woes.

The BJP leader wrote in the letter that owing to it being spacious and time saving with multiple special features like Bio-vacuum toilets, Automatic Doors and GPS Based Passenger Information System, the Vande Bharat is running very successfully in Kerala with an average occupancy of over 150%. Kerala thus ranks first in the country in the number of passengers on Vande Bharat trains. Having seen such massive acceptance, we would like to propose the allocation of one more Vande Bharat train on the same route in Kerala. It would ensure that at any given time, there would at least be one Vande Bharat running in either direction and also enable the railways to accommodate the additional passengers. The people of Kerala are also looking forward to it. Therefore it is humbly requested that this necessity be considered strategically and instructions for associated action be initiated on priority."

In a statement, Surendran also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for sanctioning one more new train to the state.

The state's first Vande Barat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station today. Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister inspected the Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod Vande Bharat Express and also interacted with children as well as with the train’s crew.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

