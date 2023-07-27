The BJP leader wrote in the letter that owing to it being spacious and time saving with multiple special features like Bio-vacuum toilets, Automatic Doors and GPS Based Passenger Information System, the Vande Bharat is running very successfully in Kerala with an average occupancy of over 150%. Kerala thus ranks first in the country in the number of passengers on Vande Bharat trains. Having seen such massive acceptance, we would like to propose the allocation of one more Vande Bharat train on the same route in Kerala. It would ensure that at any given time, there would at least be one Vande Bharat running in either direction and also enable the railways to accommodate the additional passengers. The people of Kerala are also looking forward to it. Therefore it is humbly requested that this necessity be considered strategically and instructions for associated action be initiated on priority."