Kerala to give additional financial aid to BPL kin of Covid victims

Kerala to give additional financial aid to BPL kin of Covid victims

Premium
Kerala has continued to report a decline in its Covid caseload recently
1 min read . 07:11 AM IST Livemint

Kerala cabinet took the decision on Wednesday and it will be applicable for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala government has decided to give financial assistance of 5000 per month for three years for dependent families of persons who have died due to Covid-19, in addition to the existing financial assistance.

“BPL families of Covid victims in Kerala to receive 5000 per month for 3 years as special financial assistance, in addition to 50,000 one time grant," Thomas Isaac tweeted.

"The dependent BPL family of the deceased who died of COVID-19 will get the financial assistance. The availability of Social Welfare, Welfare Fund or other pensions to the dependents will not make them ineligible. The benefit will be given for the families that are settled in the state even if the person dies inside or outside the state or outside the country," said an official release from the Kerala Chief Minister's office regarding cabinet decisions.

