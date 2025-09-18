Kerala to hike milk prices soon? Minister Chinchu Rani tells Assembly

J Chinchu Rani, Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, has informed the Kerala Assembly that the milk prices in the state would be revised soon. Announcing the decision to hike the milk prices in Kerala, Chinchu Rani said the cheaper surplus milk from neighbouring states is threatening Kerala’s dairy market. She also said the achieving self-sufficiency in milk production is one of Kerala's key objectives.

Hence, based on the recommendations of a five-member committee, MILMA is set to fast-track the process of revising prices in a manner that benefits dairy farmers. The minister's statement came while responding to a submission raised by Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas.

The state also offers the highest procurement price for milk in the country. While Tamil Nadu pays ₹34.72 per litre and Karnataka ₹35.20, Kerala provides ₹43.17 per litre.

The decision to hike milk prices have come as the Kerala Assembly also discussed the adjournment motion moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly over the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The decision to hold the discussion came after Kundara MLA PC Vishnunadh submitted a notice today, demanding that the House be adjourned to take up the issue, citing growing public concern. In his notice, Vishnunadh pointed out that despite Kerala recording the highest inflation rate in the country, the government had failed to take adequate steps to address the problem.

Responding to the motion, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil defended the government's record and insisted that the current year's measures were more effective than ever before."I still don't understand why the opposition chose this subject, but we are ready for a discussion on it," the minister said.

He added that the government's market intervention this year had been the most successful in Kerala's history.