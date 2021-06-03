Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced that additional restrictions will be imposed in the state from 5 June till 9 June to reduce the COVID-19 positivity rate. The CM said, "Only shops selling essential items, those selling raw materials for industrial establishments & shops selling construction materials to be permitted from June 5 to 9." "The government and quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, corporations, and commissions will be allowed to function with 50% staff strength from June 10," news agency ANI reported.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm.

Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol. Vijayan said more vaccine stock is expected in the first week of June and the vaccination drive will be intensified as per the availability. "We intend to do maximum vaccinations by June 15.Vaccination of inmates of old-age homes, those above 45 years of age in tribal colonies and bedridden patients will be done as soon as possible," he said.

Kerala records 18,853 new COVID cases, 153 deaths on Thursday

Kerala registered 18,853 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus to 25.54 lakh. The toll rose to 9,375 with 153 more deaths. Health Minister Veena George said 1.23 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 15.22%.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,448, followed by Kollam with 2,272 and Palakkad 2,201.

"Out of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 17,521 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The sources of infection of 1,143 are yet to be traced.

Seventy-nine health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 1.84 lakh people under treatment in the state.

Six regions were removed from the list of hot spots in the state taking its total number to 871.

