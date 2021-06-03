Kerala to impose additional covid-related restriction from 5 June. Details here

Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol. Vijayan said more vaccine stock is expected in the first week of June and the vaccination drive will be intensified as per the availability. "We intend to do maximum vaccinations by June 15.Vaccination of inmates of old-age homes, those above 45 years of age in tribal colonies and bedridden patients will be done as soon as possible," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}