Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Kerala will impose a lockdown in the state from May 8. " The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed in a tweet.

The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 6, 2021

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16. Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state.

The chief minister on Wednesday highlighted the "serious situation of COVID" in the state and indicated the possibility of a lockdown, saying that the "situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state".

"Kerala is going through a serious situation with COVID spreading rapidly in the state. The test positivity rate (TPR) is not coming down. The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state," said Vijayan.

The state recorded its highest single-day rise of 41,953 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday from 1,63,321 sample tested.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in Kerala, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kollam districts have recorded a continued rise in the number of cases for the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, India reported 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.