Kerala to impose lockdown from May 8 amid rise in Covid cases. Details here

Meanwhile, India reported 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases