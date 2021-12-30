Kerala which was one of the worst affected states in India, during the second wave of Covid-19 in the country has announced that it will impose night curfew amid the growing concerns over the rising cases in the country.

With the omicron variant of the Covid-19 which is behind the new surge in various parts of the world, the Kerala government has decided to impose a night curfew from today till 2 January to avoid large gatherings for the new year celebrations.

The night curfew will start at 10 pm and will end at 5 am.

The Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) stated that no celebrations will be allowed after 10 pm on December 31 in the state.

"Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 per cent seating," it informed.

During the curfew, beaches, shopping malls, public parks and other locations in Kerala will also be under strict observation.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday logged 2,846 new COVID-19 infections and 211 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,30,249 and the fatalities to 47,277 till date. Of the 211 deaths, 12 were recorded over the last few days and 199 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,576 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,73,656 and the active cases dropped to 20,456, the release said. As many as 69,852 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 526 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (507) and Kozhikode (348). Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 20 from outside the State and 2,678 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 121.

There are currently 1,12,284 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,08,593 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,691 in hospitals, the release said.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.