Kerala to impose night curfew from today for four days. Details here

With 2,576 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,73,656 and the active cases dropped to 20,456, the release said. As many as 69,852 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 526 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (507) and Kozhikode (348). Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 20 from outside the State and 2,678 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 121.