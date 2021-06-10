Kerala government today announced that additional enhanced stringent restrictions will be imposed on 12 and 13 June to stem the rising covid-19 cases in the state. On these two dates, takeaway parcels will not be allowed from hotels. However, home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are also permitted on these two dates.

The Kerala government has already extended the lockdown in the state till 16 June. Government offices and public sector undertakings will function with 50 per cent staff from June 17, the CMO said. The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The government had earlier extended the statewide shutdown thrice--on May 16, May 23 and May 31 after reviewing the situation.

COVID-19: Kerala reports 14,424 fresh cases, 17,994 recoveries, 194 deaths

Meanwhile, Kerala today reported 14,424 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths taking the caseload to 26,58,565 and the toll to 10,631.

A total of 17,994 people recuperated from the disease today, pushing the tally of those cured in the state to 25,42,242.

Currently there are 1,35,298 people under treatment.

State health minister Veena George said the state tested 1,07,250 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.45 per cent.

Till now, the state has tested 2,09,10,418 samples.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases--2,030, followed by Kollam with 1,605 and Malappuram (1,597).

"Out of those found infected on Thursday, 109 reached the state from outside, while 13,535 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 718 are yet to be traced and 62 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

There are 5,80,417 persons under observation in the state of which 31,966 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the state is currently at 891

