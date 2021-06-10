The Kerala government has already extended the lockdown in the state till 16 June. Government offices and public sector undertakings will function with 50 per cent staff from June 17, the CMO said. The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The government had earlier extended the statewide shutdown thrice--on May 16, May 23 and May 31 after reviewing the situation.

