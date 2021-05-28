The Kerala government on Friday decided to issue a Covid vaccination certificate with passport numbers to those people who wish to travel abroad for purposes such as education, jobs, etc.

In an official order, the state government said: "The Government of Kerala will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to go get travel clearance and requires such certificates".

The District Medical Officer is authorised as the competent authority to issue vaccination certificates, the state government added.

Moreover, if a person has taken the Covishield vaccine and has to get travel clearance, he/she will be eligible for the second dose after 4-6 weeks, and will not have to wait for 12 to 16 weeks, the Kerala government said in a circular.

Since currently, the CoWIN portal does not permit the administration of the second dose of Covishield within a period of less than 12 weeks, so this detail will be recorded separately by the districts, the order added.

“Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already cleared Covishield vaccine, the same may be given as preference to people travelling abroad. Covishield vaccine will be provided from the vaccine procured by the State," the Kerala government said. It added that documents like live visas, admission document for students, job confirmation letter/work permits can be used to verify to ensure that the vaccines are given for the eligible persons.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.