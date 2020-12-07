Kerala to move SC against farm laws this week

A day before the ' Bharat Bandh ' announced by various farmers' association, the Kerala government has said that it will challenge the contentious farm laws in the Supreme Court this week.

"We will move SC this week itself. The anti-farmer laws will not be implemented in Kerala and an alternative law will be considered," said Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Monday.

"We are ready to face any consequences taken by the Centre against this," he added.

He said that the law infringes upon the rights of states and is against the federal structure of the country, since agriculture falls in the concurrent list. The state had earlier sought legal opinion and got the advice that the constitutional validity of the laws can be challenged in the apex court.

“Agriculture falls into the state list as per the seventh schedule of the constitution. States were not consulted before bringing such legislation and farmers’ bodies were also kept in the dark. We feel this legislation will only benefit big corporate houses engaged in the sector," said Kumar.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is also said to be mulling holding a joint protest along with the Punjab and Rajasthan government against the three agri laws. The state is, however, not participating in nationwide bandh called on December 8 owing to the first phase of local body election that are being held on the same day.

“Farmers are on the street for more than two weeks but their cries fall on deaf ears. The union government can’t go ahead like this, crushing farmers’ interests. Reeling under pandemic, now it brought in a fresh set of laws in the name of reforms," Kumar said.

