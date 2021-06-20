Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles

Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Kerala: Under the 'In-Car Dining' initiative, customers will remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders
Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that aims to revive eating out culture, that had taken a hit during the Covid-19 outbreak, Kerala is set to launch a novel "In-Car Dining" facility that will serve food to travellers inside their vehicles, news agency ANI reported.
Considering the need to minimize the health risks while eating in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will soon be launching the 'In-Car Dining' facility.
How does In-Car Dining work
This initiative, would allow the customers to remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants, which will reach the customers in their vehicles.
The menu under the 'In-Car dining' will cover breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks.
To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, he added.
Kerala Covid-19 tally
Kerala logged 12,443 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 27,97,747, while 115 deaths pushed the toll to 11,948. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,145 people being cured of the disease, taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 26,78,499. Active cases touched 1,06,861.
