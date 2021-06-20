Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles

Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles

Premium
Kerala logged 12,443 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

Kerala: Under the 'In-Car Dining' initiative, customers will remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that aims to revive eating out culture, that had taken a hit during the Covid-19 outbreak, Kerala is set to launch a novel "In-Car Dining" facility that will serve food to travellers inside their vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that aims to revive eating out culture, that had taken a hit during the Covid-19 outbreak, Kerala is set to launch a novel "In-Car Dining" facility that will serve food to travellers inside their vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

Considering the need to minimize the health risks while eating in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will soon be launching the 'In-Car Dining' facility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Considering the need to minimize the health risks while eating in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will soon be launching the 'In-Car Dining' facility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

How does In-Car Dining work

This initiative, would allow the customers to remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants, which will reach the customers in their vehicles.

The menu under the 'In-Car dining' will cover breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks.

To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, he added.

Kerala Covid-19 tally

Kerala logged 12,443 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 27,97,747, while 115 deaths pushed the toll to 11,948. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,145 people being cured of the disease, taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 26,78,499. Active cases touched 1,06,861.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!