Amid ongoing global crisis involving Russia and Ukraine , Indian students are being evacuated from Ukraine for their safety. There are almost 2,320 students from Kerala who are stuck in Ukraine.

The Pinarayi-Vijayan led Kerala government on Saturday announced that the Ukraine evacuation. The state will bear the tickets from Delhi or Mumbai to Kerala.

Vijayan has asked district collectors to make necessary arrangements to for those reaching airports in Kerala.

Earlier, Kerala CM and Leader of Opposition had sent two separate letters to the Minister for External Affairs saying that among the Indian students there, 2,320 were from Kerala and many were staying back as they do not want a break in their studies. He urgedthe EAM to ensure a safe return of those students.

"I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your good self with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students. I also request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights," Vijayan has said.

Air India has offered flights to evacuate students from Romania, Poland. An evacuation flight is supposed to land in Mumbai, India at 8pm tonight.

A data has suggested that Indian students numbering about 18,000 constitute the largest group out of the nearly 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine, mainly in medical courses

Parents and families, state governments, and opposition parties in India have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of the students.

Modi's government says it is trying to evacuate the students. Teams of Indian foreign ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine's borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to assist any fleeing Indian nationals.

