THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac today said the COVID-19 vaccine, once cleared, will be available free of cost to everyone in the state.

"From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala," the minister tweeted.

The tweet by Kerala finance minister comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.

The local body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, with the final phase due on Dec 14. The votes will be counted on Dec 16.

Kerala has now become the fourth state to announce the free rollout of Covid-19 vaccine. Tami Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had in October announced once the coronavirus vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost.

Madhya Pradesh had also announced free vaccination at the end of October. "Coronavirus vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India. As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh for free," MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written on Twitter.

Apart from them, Assam and Puduchchery have already announced free of cost Covid vaccines for the people of their states. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded free vaccine for all citizens across the country.

