The government of Kerala has authorised the purchase of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. The purchase of one crore doses will be split into 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin.

''Kerala will purchase one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the open market. 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin will be procured for next 3 months, i.e., May - July, for ₹483 crore. Priority for 2nd dose. Our vaccination drive will go ahead, uninterrupted,'' state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

Vijayan had earlier said that Kerala has vaccinated 57.58 lakh with 1st dose and 10.39 lakh with 2nd dose. ''Though Government of India (GoI) is yet to allow our request for 50 lakh doses, we will not let our exceptional drive be halted for want of vaccines. To procure vaccines directly from the market, officials are in touch with both companies,'' he added.

The state on Wednesday logged highest single day surge of over 35,000 Covid cases on Wednesday. The state recorded 35,013 COVID-19 case, with the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377.

