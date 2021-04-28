OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala to purchase one crore doses of Covid vaccines

The government of Kerala has authorised the purchase of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. The purchase of one crore doses will be split into 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin.

''Kerala will purchase one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the open market. 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin will be procured for next 3 months, i.e., May - July, for 483 crore. Priority for 2nd dose. Our vaccination drive will go ahead, uninterrupted,'' state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Vijayan had earlier said that Kerala has vaccinated 57.58 lakh with 1st dose and 10.39 lakh with 2nd dose. ''Though Government of India (GoI) is yet to allow our request for 50 lakh doses, we will not let our exceptional drive be halted for want of vaccines. To procure vaccines directly from the market, officials are in touch with both companies,'' he added.

The state on Wednesday logged highest single day surge of over 35,000 Covid cases on Wednesday. The state recorded 35,013 COVID-19 case, with the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout