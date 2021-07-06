Kerala to ramp up Covid testing in 6 districts with high test positivity rate

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ramp up the Covid testing, contact tracing procedures in six districts where where cases are comparatively higher than other areas.

As per the official figures, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have recorded higher test positivity rate.

Malappuram has the highest number of active cases in the state--13,722, followed by neighbouring Kozhikode with 13,122. Wayanad, which has the lowest number of active cases in the state--3,191, reported 138 new cases on Monday.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of medical officials and collectors of respective districts convened by state's Health Minister Veena George.

Besides taking stock of the current situation in these districts, the meeting also decided on what needs to be done next to check the further spread of the coronavirus infection.

Though all of these districts have already achieved the test target, directives have been given to maximise testing in the areas where the spread is high and to intensify quarantine and contact tracing there, George said.

According to George, those who have no adequate facilities for home quarantine should be shifted to respective district covid centres. The Kerala Health Minister also suggested that awareness programmes should be strengthened in such districts.

Considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, vaccination should be strengthened and maximum people should be given the jab, the minister said during the meeting.

