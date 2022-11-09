Kerala to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:43 PM IST
Arif Mohammad Khan is currently serving as the Governor of Kerala
Amid ongoing clash between the LDF government and the governor, the Kerala government today said it will pass an ordinance through which the Governor will no longer serve as the Chancellor of universities in the state. Instead, an academic will become the chancellor. According to a report in PTI, the decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office said.