Amid ongoing clash between the LDF government and the governor, the Kerala government today said it will pass an ordinance through which the Governor will no longer serve as the Chancellor of universities in the state. Instead, an academic will become the chancellor. According to a report in PTI, the decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office said.

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Arif Mohammad Khan is currently serving as the Governor of Kerala.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state, PTI reported.

-This is a developing story. Details awaited