Home / News / India /  Kerala to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance

Amid ongoing clash between the LDF government and the governor, the Kerala government today said it will pass an ordinance through which the Governor will no longer serve as the Chancellor of universities in the state. Instead, an academic will become the chancellor. According to a report in PTI, the decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office said. 

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Arif Mohammad Khan is currently serving as the Governor of Kerala.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state, PTI reported.

-This is a developing story. Details awaited

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout