As the country reels under an alarming second wave of coronavirus, the Kerala government has decided to set up dedicate oxygen war rooms at the district and state levels to meet with the increasing demands.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that dedicated oxygen war rooms will function with representatives of the police, health, transportation, disaster management and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

He said that oxygen stock is being monitored in the districts by collectors and the oxygen module will be included in the Covid-19 Jagratha portal.

According to the Kerala government, the availability of ventilators, ICU beds and other beds in public and private hospitals in each district will be updated every four hours to ensure better utilisation of facilities.

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office had informed that an oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal Industrial Park under the Kasargod district panchayat.

Call centres for migrant workers

The state government has also set up multilingual call centres and opened control rooms to help migrant workers, who have come in search of job in the southern state.

As per the directions of CM Vijayan, the labour department has made several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of migrant workers, fondly being called 'guest workers', during the time of the pandemic and elaborate arrangements to address their fears and concerns.

"Call centres and control rooms have been set up for guest workers at the state level in the Labour Commissionerate here and also at 14 district headquarters," a labour department official said here.

Directions have been given to listen to their issues empathetically while arriving at the call centres and give them enough mental support to resolve and overcome, the official said.

Bilingual officials are assigned in these centres to answer the queries and doubts raised by the guest workers, he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 38,607 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

