Kerala to set up own milk powder factory with the support of NABARD

Kerala is all set to get a state-of-the-art milk powder factory, at a time when the state dairy sector has faced grave crisis due to a dip in milk consumption after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

After chairing a high-level meeting, convened to discuss details of the setting up of the proposed factory, state Forest and Dairy Development Minister, K Raju said here on Tuesday that it had been decided in principle to form the multi-crore facility in association with the NABARD.

After chairing a high-level meeting, convened to discuss details of the setting up of the proposed factory, state Forest and Dairy Development Minister, K Raju said here on Tuesday that it had been decided in principle to form the multi-crore facility in association with the NABARD.

The ₹53.93 crore facility would be set up in northern Malappuram district, under the MILMA's Malabar Regional union using NABARD's infrastructure investment fund.

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) is popularly known as MILMA.

According to the Dairy Development Department sources here, a milk powder production factory is essential in the southern state at a time when Kerala was heading to self- sufficiency in milk production.

Milk procurement, through co-operatives, has set an all-time record in the state and the excess milk has to be powdered and stored, an official statement said here.

"There was a major crisis due to lower milk consumption during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. In this backdrop, the idea of having an own milk powder production factory was conceived on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," it said.

The existing milk powder factory in the state has been non-operational for long due to outdated technology.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

