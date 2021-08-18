In view of the possible third Covid-19 wave, the Kerala government has directed officials to set up pediatric wards and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in 48 hospitals.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered to set up 490 oxygen-equipped pediatric beds, 158 HDU beds, 96 ICU beds, and a total of 744 beds as a form of preparation in view of the third Covid-19 wave.

Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured all possible help to Kerala as a team led by the minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Centre allocated ₹267.35 crores to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. Additionally, ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government said that it has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than half its population. The state has administered the first dose vaccine to 50.25% of the 3.54 crore population (projected population for 2021) within 213 days.

The state has also administered the second dose vaccine to 67,24,294 persons which are 19 per cent of the total population, said the health minister.

Kerala's infection count has climbed to 37,03,578 while the deaths rose to 18,870. A total of 35,29,465 have been cured of the infection, so far, and the number of active cases has surged to 1,75,167.

