Kerala to tap Ayurveda to revive tourism in the state

ERNAKULAM: To beat the pandemic blues, Kerala is fleshing out a plan that will bring the regenerative aspects of Ayurveda to the centerstage of the state's tourism sector, accounting for an estimated ₹45,000 crore in annual revenue.

The state plans to tap Ayurveda, as part of thr medical tourism market, by putting focus on traditional Ayurvedic massages and beauty treatments. It expects to draw foreign tourists as well as affluent locals in the backdrop of pandemic which has led an increasing preference for healthy and natural way of life, said a senior tourism official.

The The efforts are to weather the impact of covid-19 on tourism, which is officially estimated to have made over ₹20,000 crore revenue loss so far, the person above said, asking not to be named.

“A lot of buzz has been generated during the covid response of Kerala in national and global media, which will help us to instill the idea that it is a safe place. We are also hoping that Ayurveda, which actually boosts immunity, will have a big role in attracting tourists once the tourist destinations are open," P. Bala Kiran, Director, Department of Tourism in Kerala said in an interview.

“We have sent a proposal to the government and the decision is pending. The government is consulting other departments as well and may soon take a call. Once a decision is taken to open tourism destinations, we will be doing a big tourism campaign," he said.

Opening of tourism destinations would require various relaxations such as easing of quarantine rules, which Kerala still insists on out-of-state travellers. The department’s proposal has asked permission to reopen tourism destinations with relaxations, in line with standard operating procedures for social distancing, covid protocols and so on.

Bala Kiran said the impact on tourism has been immense, and the eight months between late February to September has been a washout for the sector.

“…But we are hoping that if we are able to catch the tourism season which starts in October till March, maybe we can do some damage control," Bala Kiran added.

As part of the proposal, the department has suggested checking on entry into the state is scaled up by the government. Secondly, for tourism destinations, it proposed to open up places with controlled access, where there is a ticketing or gate entry.

“In those places, you can control the number of tourists who can be present at a time. We also require a particular number of visitors allowed for each park, each destination. So those can be started in the first phase, and others can be started in a staggered manner," he said.

The move is pending political approval from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is trying to do a tight-rope walk between rising infections and saving the economy. Even as it won acclaim for effectively containing the virus spread in the initial phases, Kerala’s positive caseload is showing a resurgence now.

The state’s active cases crossed 37000 on Saturday, since the daily cases averaged to about 4000 for a week. The death toll also crossed 500 last week, from being nearly frozen in single-digits till May. However, the huge drop in revenue and higher borrowings have left the state manifestly scrambling for money— it extended salary cuts for its government employees for another six months till the end of the fiscal year to tide over the cash crunch.

