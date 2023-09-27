Kerala to witness heavy downpour for next five days, IMD issues warning
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in Kerala for next five days. Fishermen are warned to not venture into the sea for the next five days
As a result of active cyclonic disturbances in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala is expected to witness heavy rainfall till October 1, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Wednesday.
