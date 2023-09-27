Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala to witness heavy downpour for next five days, IMD issues warning

Kerala to witness heavy downpour for next five days, IMD issues warning

Livemint

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in Kerala for next five days. Fishermen are warned to not venture into the sea for the next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kerala till October 1

As a result of active cyclonic disturbances in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala is expected to witness heavy rainfall till October 1, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Wednesday.

The southern coastal state will witness heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) at isolated places from 28th September to 1st October 2023, said the weather forecasting agency in its report. However, rainy weather is likely to be extended in Kerala and Lakshadweep till 3rd October.

Five days IMD forecast for Kerala and Lakshadweep

27 September, 2023: Rain or thundershowers is expected at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 27th September 2023.

28 September -3 October: Rainfall and thundershowers are expected at many placces in Kerala and Lakshadweep for next five seven days.

Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
