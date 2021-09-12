Kerala Tourism launches mobile app for tourists

Kerala Tourism launches mobile app for tourists1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
- Tourists can locate toilets, restaurants, and local tastes using mobile App
With an aim to help the tourists visiting the state, the Kerala Tourism department on Saturday has launched a mobile app to ensure a smooth journey.
“This app would help the tourists of Kerala find out new tourist attractions and to record their travel experience," acccording to Kerala Tourism Department.
The app was launched by actor Mohanlal in a function conducted at Kovalam. Additional Chief Secretary K Venu was also present at the function.
"The mobile app highlighting Kerala's tourist destinations aims to projects the unexplored places," said Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works Department, P A Muhaad Riyas.
"Tourism Department identified one such destination in each panchayat that will help tourists to experience the fascinating tourist attractions of God's own country," he added.
Talking about the app, actor Mohanlal said, "The mobile app will be a great help for the tourists. The real-time audio guide of the app can be activated to provide tourists with five tourist spots around their current location."
"Tourists can locate toilets, restaurants, and local tastes using mobile App," he added.
