Kerala launches portal for non-residents to book cabs for home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Tourism on Saturday launched an online platform to enable non-residents Keralites to book vehicles of tour operators to travel back to the state, ending the stalemate due to a national lockdown clamped seven weeks ago to fight COVID-19 .

Keralites stranded in other parts of the country can submit enquiries to tour/transport operators through the department's website www.keralatourism.org.

"The tour operator will get (by email) the NRKs requirements and contact details. Simultaneously, the NRK will get the enquiry number and relevant information about the preferred travel company. The mutual interaction can help fix the trip and payment," a release issued by the department said.

It also said the traveller can then apply for necessary entry pass to travel to Kerala, using the vehicle details.

"This would help the NRKs to get vehicles for their travel to the state," Rani George, Secretary, Kerala Tourism said.

Already, the platform has facilitated 151 registrations by this weekend and registration of tour/ transport operators is continuing.

The number of vehicles available for the service is now 493, with an overall seating capacity of 5,897.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

