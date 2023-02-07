Kerala: Tourism minister reveals most popular places of 2022

Kerala: Tourism minister reveals most popular places of 20222 min read . 12:33 PM IST
- Kerala saw a 2.63% surge in tourist footfall in 2022
In recent years, tourism activity has skyrocketed in Kerala. According to Kerala's Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, 1.88 crore domestic tourists visited the state in 2022.
Fondly known as 'God's own country', Kerala saw a 2.63% surge in tourist footfall last year, Riyas said in the Assembly House.
"1.88 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala in 2022. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the maximum number of domestic tourists who used to visit the state in a year was 1,83,84,233 which has now risen to 1,88,67,414, thus growth of 2.63% growth in 2022," Kerala tourism minister added.
Further, the minister said that six Kerala districts have seen the most tourists. These include Wayanad, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.
The minister said, Kerala has also become a popular wedding destination post-Covid pandemic.
"The destination wedding has emerged as a post-Covid trend in the Tourism industry. There are weddings conducted at far-off places where the bride and the groom travel with their friends and relatives".
Further, the minister underlined that European countries have an interest in Ayurvedic treatment, and the state is expected to become a Centre for the same.
"Kerala also succeeds in Wellness Tourism. European countries have an interest in ayurvedic treatment and Kerala is supposed to become its center, though it has not achieved it yet. The tourism department is planning to focus on the sector and to strengthen the marketing and planning for conducting a workshop, here," he said.
About the floating bridge, the minister said it is a successful project.
The floating bridge started in "Kannur and Kozhikode, but we are planning to embark on it in nine other districts. The department is planning to utilise all the possibilities of nightlife".
The 100-meter-long and 3-metre-wide floating bridge was set up by the state tourism department, in early 2022, at Beypore beach in Kozhikode for tourists.
The 100-meter-long and 3-metre-wide floating bridge was set up by the state tourism department, in early 2022, at Beypore beach in Kozhikode for tourists.