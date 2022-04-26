Kerala traffic police goof up: Car owner fined for not wearing helmet properly

In an apparent goof-up the Kerala Traffic Police has fined a car owner ₹500 for not wearing a helmet properly. According to the news agency PTI, Ajith A is the victim of the police's error. Ajith owns only a Maruti Alto car, but he received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of ₹500 from the Kerala Traffic Police for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}