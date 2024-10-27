Kerala Tragedy: YouTuber couple Priya and Selvaraj of ’Sellu Family’ found dead; cops suspect suicide

Priya (37) and Selvaraj (45), a popular YouTuber couple from Kerala, were found dead by their son, suspected to be a case of suicide. Their YouTube channel, 'Sellu Family', had over 18,000 subscribers. Initial investigations indicate the deaths may have occurred two days prior.

Published27 Oct 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Kerala News: A popular Youtuber couple, Priya (37) and her husband Selvaraj (45), were found dead by their son on Saturday. The owners of the YouTube channel 'Sellu family' were found dead after their son returned to their Cheruvarakonam home late on Saturday night.

The Kerala Police is investigating the matter. According to reports, the Kerala Police is suspecting it as a case of death by suicide.

The couple’s son, a home nursing trainee in Ernakulam, had spoken to Priya and Selvaraj on the phone on Friday night. After failing to reach them since Saturday morning, he decided to visit their home. Upon arrival, he found the front gate locked from the inside but noticed the front door slightly open.

According to the Parassala police, Selvaraj was found hanging, while his wife, 40-year-old Priya's body was found on the bed.

As per initial probe, the deaths may have occurred two days ago.

The couple ran a YouTube channel called 'Sellu Family'. Their channel has around 18,000 subscribers. They had posted over 1,400 videos.

The couple's last video - posted on Friday night - was a 55-second compilation of their photos. According to Kerala daily, Kaumudi online, Priya had vaguely hinted about dying by suicide. The song used for her last video was ‘Vida Parayukayaanen Janmam’, the lyrics poetically describing the final journey towards death, the news report added.

On Thursday, the couple went live streaming on YouTube for six long hours. Priya mostly uploaded cookery videos on YouTube.

According to Matrubhumi, local residents have expressed concerns about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of both Priya and her husband, suggesting that there may be more to the events leading to their apparent suicide.

Some neighbours told Manorama Online, “I hardly ever saw visitors, except Priya’s mother and their children, who were also quite reserved. Priya's daughter got married last year. we were invited to the wedding, but even then, we hardly interacted,” the neighbour added.

Priya was previously involved in Kudumbashree activities, but she eventually stopped participating. Selvaraj, a mason, also had a few friends and seldom mingled with villagers, Manorama reported.

According to local authorities the couple moved to Parassala five years ago. They purchased a plot and built a home at Kinattumukku, Manorama Online quoted Sudhamony K, Ward Member of Cheruvarakonam.

Sudhamony also informed that Selvaraj and Priya reportedly faced financial difficulties after their daughter’s wedding.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 06:08 PM IST
