Kerala train fire incident: Police invokes UAPA, says accused highly radicalised by Zakir Naik2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:40 PM IST
- The Kerala informed that the accused is highly radicalized and is an ardent follower of the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
The Kerala police have decided to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused who was involved in the recent fire incident on board a train in Kozhikode. The incident which left three people dead was eight injured occurred on 2 April and the accused Shahrukh Saifi, 27 was subsequently arrested by a team of Maharashtra ATS on 5 April. The police also mentioned that the accused was radicalized and followed Zakir Naik.
