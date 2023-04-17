The Kerala police have decided to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused who was involved in the recent fire incident on board a train in Kozhikode. The incident which left three people dead was eight injured occurred on 2 April and the accused Shahrukh Saifi, 27 was subsequently arrested by a team of Maharashtra ATS on 5 April. The police also mentioned that the accused was radicalized and followed Zakir Naik.

