Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown has come into effect in four Kerala districts reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, from Sunday midnight. The lockdown will remain in force till May 23. The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the other 10 districts of the state.