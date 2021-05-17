Kerala: Triple lockdown in 4 districts: What is allowed and what's not

Kerala: Triple lockdown in 4 districts: What is allowed and what's not2 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown has come into effect in four Kerala districts reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, from Sunday midnight. The lockdown will remain in force till May 23. The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the other 10 districts of the state.
Here's the fresh guidelines for the triple lockdown:
On Sunday, Kerala recorded 29,704 fresh Covid-19 cases. With 89 new fatalities, the death toll went up to 6,428. The test positivity was recorded at 25.61%.
