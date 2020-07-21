Kerala: Two students test positive for covid-19 after appearing for KEAM exam

Two students who attended Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination in two different centres in the state have been tested positive for covid-19.

The government had conducted Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination on 16 July across the State.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination had said the state will conduct the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam on July 16 as per schedule

"The entrance examinations would be held as scheduled. Special test centres were being opened in hot spots/containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out," Vijayan said.

He also said that special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.

Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted in 342 centres located at Kerala and Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai on July 16.

Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala on Monday reported a total of 794 new cases of COVID-19 , out of which 519 people were infected through local transmission, the state's health minister KK Shailaja informed.

Additionally, 20 new places were designated as hotspots, taking the total tally of coronavirus hotspots in the state to 377. Only one place was exempted from the list on Monday.

