Home >News >India >Kerala: Two students test positive for covid-19 after appearing for KEAM exam
Kerala Engineering, Medical Entrance (KEAM) exam was conducted in Thiruvanathapuram; aspirants were screened at entrance of the examination centre. (ANI)
Kerala Engineering, Medical Entrance (KEAM) exam was conducted in Thiruvanathapuram; aspirants were screened at entrance of the examination centre. (ANI)

Kerala: Two students test positive for covid-19 after appearing for KEAM exam

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 12:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The government had conducted Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination on 16 July across the State
  • Kerala on Monday reported a total of 794 new cases of covid-19 , out of which 519 people were infected through local transmission

Two students who attended Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination in two different centres in the state have been tested positive for covid-19.

The government had conducted Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination on 16 July across the State.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination had said the state will conduct the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam on July 16 as per schedule

"The entrance examinations would be held as scheduled. Special test centres were being opened in hot spots/containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out," Vijayan said.

He also said that special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.

Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted in 342 centres located at Kerala and Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai on July 16.

Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala on Monday reported a total of 794 new cases of COVID-19 , out of which 519 people were infected through local transmission, the state's health minister KK Shailaja informed.

Additionally, 20 new places were designated as hotspots, taking the total tally of coronavirus hotspots in the state to 377. Only one place was exempted from the list on Monday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A covid-19 testing kiosk in Ernakulam, Kerala. (Photo: Reuters)

Kerala getting ready to treat 50,000 coronavirus patients at a time

3 min read . 20 Jul 2020
The government has warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people. (Bloomberg)

N-95 masks with valved respirators won't protect you from Covid-19: Govt

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout