‘Sudden rainfall…': Kerala top cop explains what led to stampede at Kochi music fest
The Kerala government has ordered a probe after four students lost their lives in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu has asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports.