Kerala University to allow six-month maternity leave to girl students2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Kerala University has allowed six-month maternity leave to girl students who are above the age of 18. Availing the benefits, students can rejoin the college without taking re-admission
In a first, Kerala University reportedly announced up to six months of maternity leave to female students above 18 years of age. Earlier, the Kerala Higher Education had allowed a maternity leave of up to 60 days for girl students above 18 years in all state-run universities.
