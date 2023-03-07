In a first, Kerala University reportedly announced up to six months of maternity leave to female students above 18 years of age. Earlier, the Kerala Higher Education had allowed a maternity leave of up to 60 days for girl students above 18 years in all state-run universities.

The announcement was made after the Syndicate meeting decided to cut the minimum attendance for girl students to be 73 per cent for appearing in exams every semester considering the provision of menstrual leave and maternity leave, according to a local media report. The report also mentioned that after a leave of six months due to pregnancy, women can join their college without taking re-admission in their course. To avail the benefit, they have to submit their medical documents that must be verified by the college principals.

The move has come as a part to sensitise education and ease the access of education to women. Earlier, the state allowed 60 days maternity leave for girl students in Kerala. Several universities are introducing provision of maternity and menstrual leave for their students in Kerala. In January, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), allowed menstrual leave to its female students after the demand was raise by its student union.

If the order is extended to all the institutions, Kerala will become one of the first states to provide maternity and menstrual leave to girl students in their college. In January, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala will become the first in country to provide menstrual and maternity leaves to all women students in all institutions under the State government's Higher Education Department. Praising the decision he said the move will indicate his government's commitment to ensure gender justice in society and show its pro-women stance at a larger level.