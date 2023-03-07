Kerala University to allow six-month maternity leave to girl students

If the order is extended to all the institutions, Kerala will become one of the first states to provide maternity and menstrual leave to girl students in their college. In January, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala will become the first in country to provide menstrual and maternity leaves to all women students in all institutions under the State government's Higher Education Department. Praising the decision he said the move will indicate his government's commitment to ensure gender justice in society and show its pro-women stance at a larger level.