Kerala unlock: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the relaxation in lockdown will be allowed on the basis of test positivity rate under local self-government bodies.

Local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate will function normally with restrictions.

The government offices will function with 25 per cent employees

Public transport will operate partially

Shops selling essentials will be allowed to open on all days

Bars will open from June 17

Complete lockdown will continue across the State on weekends

Today, Kerala reported 12,246 new Covid cases and 13,536 recoveries and 166 deaths. With this, the active cases have come down to 1,12,361. Death toll in the state now stands at 11,508.

On Monday, Vijayan said that the state was planning a revised strategy for lockdown considering the sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. He also said his government was trying to complete the vaccinations depending upon the supply of the COVID vaccine from the central government.

"However, according to experts, it can take months or years to achieve disease control through herd immunity, no matter how hard we try. There is also the presence of the widespread delta variant of the virus. In view of all this, we should work together and shouldn't force another lockdown upon the state," Vijayan said.

He also said the state had reported a 20 per cent decline in cases last week and a 10 per cent decrease in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was reported during this same period. In this backdrop, he said, the government was planning a revised strategy for lockdown based on the declining TPR.

"The rate of the Covid spread is declining. The average positivity rate for the last three days is 12.7 per cent. Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, all other districts have a positivity of less than 15 per cent and for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 per cent," the chief minister said.

He said positivity rate was down as a whole but situation was not the same when it came to local bodies. "There are 14 local bodies with a TPR higher than 35 per cent, 37 with a TPR between 28-35 per cent and 127 in the 21-28 per cent TPR range. The spread of the disease has come down due to the lockdown, as intended. The lockdown strategy will be changed in the coming days," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics