Kerala unlock: CM announces further Covid relaxations. What's open, what's not

He said positivity rate was down as a whole but situation was not the same when it came to local bodies. "There are 14 local bodies with a TPR higher than 35 per cent, 37 with a TPR between 28-35 per cent and 127 in the 21-28 per cent TPR range. The spread of the disease has come down due to the lockdown, as intended. The lockdown strategy will be changed in the coming days," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}