Kerala government has decided to further ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, allowing more workforce in offices and reopening places of worship, although with certain precautions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announcing the new guidelines on Tuesday, warned people about the probable third wave of the pandemic.

The new relaxations will come into effect from Thursday, said Vijayan during a press conference after a review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in Kerala.

As of now, 277 local bodies in Kerala has shown an average Test Positivity Rate below 8 per cent over the past seven days, 575 between 8 and 16 per cent, 171 in the 16 to 24 per cent. This level stands at more than 24 per cent in 11 local bodies. Based on this classification, these bodies have been placed in four categories, marked A, B, C and D , respectively.

"The relaxations in lockdown restrictions are being allowed in the A & B Category local bodies. Full lockdown will continue to be enforced on weekends across the state", Vijayan said.

The new lockdown guidelines allow banks to function on Tuesdays and Thursdays also, but the branches will not be open for public on these days. All government institutions and banks in Category A and B areas have been allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of their workforce and all government institutions in category C, with up to 25 per cent staff.

Places of worship have been allowed to open, however only 15 persons can be present at a time. Liquor shops in local bodies bordering Tamil Nadu will remain closed because of the lockdown in the neighbouring state, Vijayan said.

Medical classes will start from July 1 as the medical students have already been vaccinated. "The 18 to 23-year-olds will be treated as a special category for vaccination. This will enable the opening up of regular colleges for them," the Kerala Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said efforts are on to detect and study genetic variations of the novel coronavirus through continuous genetic sequencing. The study is led by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology and Kozhikode Medical College. In addition, the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology is conducting studies into this, he added.

The CM also announced that the Kerala State Pravasi Welfare Development Co-operative Society, in collaboration with HLL LifeCare Limited, will launch Covid-19 Molecular Testing Laboratory at all four airports in the state to facilitate the travel of expatriates.

