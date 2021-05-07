Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Vaccines for 18-45 age group with co-morbidities, a priority says CM

Kerala: Vaccines for 18-45 age group with co-morbidities, a priority says CM

Premium
Vaccines for 18-45 age group with co-morbidities, a priority says CM
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST PTI

  • He said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre, he said
  • Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court sought information from the Centre on the time-frame in which the State government would get its share of vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 would be prioritised in Kerala with people having co-morbidities given preference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. He said the government has placed an order for over one crore doses but there was no desired progress on the matter.

"It has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised," Vijayan told reporters here. He said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre, he said. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court sought information from the Centre on the time-frame in which the State government would get its share of vaccines.

Referring to reports on overcrowding in vaccination centres in certain places, the court directed the Centre to inform it when the vaccine would be made available to the State. The court, however, said it was not seeking any preferential treatment to the State and that it was giving this direction while considering a plea challenging the Centre's vaccine policy.

