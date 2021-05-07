Kerala: Vaccines for 18-45 age group with co-morbidities, a priority says CM

"It has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised," Vijayan told reporters here. He said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre, he said. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court sought information from the Centre on the time-frame in which the State government would get its share of vaccines.

