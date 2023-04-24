Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of the semi-high speed trainVande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod on 25 April (Tuesday) from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. This is the first Vande Bharat Express train for the state of Kerala. The Vande Bharat Express is a trendsetter in redefining rail travel in our country. The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

In order to provide an opportunity to children, rail enthusiasts and general public to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service, the inaugural special of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at 14 railway stations enroute for the inaugural run.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter,"I am eager to be among the people of Thiruvananthapuram on the 25th. Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off, which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. 11 districts of Kerala will be covered. It will greatly benefit tourism and commerce.

The stoppages and detailed timing of the inaugural special T.No.02634 Thiruvananthapuram Central – KasaragodVande Bharat Express is given below:

Stations ↓ T.No.02634 Thiruvananthapuram Central –Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (Inaugural Sepcial o­n 25.04.2023) Thiruvananthapuram Central (d) 10.30 Kollam (a/d) 11.29/11.31 Kayankulam (a/d) 12.07/12.09 Chengannur (a/d) 12.29/12.31 Tiruvalla (a/d) 12.40/12.42 Kottayam (a/d) 13.35/13.37 Ernakulam Town (a/d) 14.42/14.44 Chalakudi (a/d) 15.25/15.27 Thrissur (a/d) 15.52/15.54 Shoranur (a/d) 16.39/16.41 Tirur (a/d) 17.36/17.38 Kozhikode (a/d) 18.33/18.35 Thalassery (a/d) 19.44/19.46 Kannur (a/d) 20.01/20.03 Payyanur (a/d) 20.23/20.25 Kasaragod (a) 21.15

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 18 April announced that Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, will cover Kasaragod. The minister said the decision was taken following a request from Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan. Initially, the train was planned to run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

"Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express has been extended to Kasaragod," Vaishnaw said while addressing reporters.

The minister also said the Railways is going to upgrade the tracks in Kerala in two phases.

Under Phase I, ₹381 crore has been sanctioned for converting the entire track from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to a speed potential of 110 kmph. This will be done within one-and-a-half years, he said.

The second phase, which will involve straightening the turns and other necessary adjustments, will take two to three-and-a-half years to be completed, and after this, the speed potential of the track will be increased to 130 kmph, he added.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, AshwiniVaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

*With agency inputs