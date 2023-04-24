Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of the semi-high speed trainVande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod on 25 April (Tuesday) from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. This is the first Vande Bharat Express train for the state of Kerala. The Vande Bharat Express is a trendsetter in redefining rail travel in our country. The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

