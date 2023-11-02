Kerala Varma College Election: SFI candidate wins, Congress' student wing to demand re-election, say reports
The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) claimed that its chairman candidate had won the key post by one vote against the Students' Federation of India (SFI) nominee. However, a recounting of votes was done later and results were amnounced after midnight on Wednesday.
Drama unfolded at government-aided Kerala Varma College in Thrissur after the college' union chairperson election results were announced late Wednesday, November 1. The candidate of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) reportedly defeated the candidate of Kerala Students' Union (KSU) after the recounting of votes.